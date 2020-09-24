Appeals court: Witness signature required on SC mail ballots

by: MICHELLE LIU, Associated Press

Polling manager Diana Belton shows a roll of voting stickers as people arrive to vote in the Democratic presidential primary in Hopkins, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With less than two months before the November election, a federal appeals court has reinstated a requirement that South Carolinians voting by mail in this year’s general election must obtain a witness signature for their ballots.

The Thursday court order issuing an administrative stay reverses a ruling last week by a district judge who wrote that the requirement would increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 for several groups of voters.

Attorneys for another group of voters are also worried that a law signed last week to allow no-excuse absentee voting in a state of emergency may not stand up to legal challenges.

