Archaeologists to map massive Charleston wall built in 1758

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – College students are going to help archaeologists map the walls used to defend Charleston more than 250 years ago.

The American Battlefield Trust says students from Clemson University and the College of Charleston will use ground penetrating radar in downtown Charleston’s Marion Square to find exactly where the fortification called the Hornwork was built.

The 30-foot tall wall built in 1758 stretched for three city blocks and also had a ditch or moat. The wall was made from a mix of seashells, sand and lime.

The Hornwork played a vital part in Charleston’s defenses, including during the British siege of the city in 1780 during the Revolutionary War.