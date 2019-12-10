Army major in Georgia jailed on federal child porn charge

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jason Musgrove booking photo

This jail mugshot from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia shows Army Maj. Jason Musgrove, who was jailed after federal authorities charged him with distributing child pornography. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

(AP) – An Army officer stationed in Georgia has been jailed on a federal charge of distributing child pornography.

Court records say Maj. Jason Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta, where he held a top-secret security clearance.

Federal court records unsealed Monday say an FBI agent monitoring an online app engaged with a man sharing nude photos of a teenage girl.

Authorities say the man discussed plans to drug the girl and have sex with her.

Investigators traced the IP address to Musgrove’s home.

Court records did not list an attorney for Musgrove.

An Army spokesman says commanders have suspended Musgrove’s security clearance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store