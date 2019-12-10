Army major in Georgia jailed on federal child porn charge

This jail mugshot from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia shows Army Maj. Jason Musgrove, who was jailed after federal authorities charged him with distributing child pornography. (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

(AP) – An Army officer stationed in Georgia has been jailed on a federal charge of distributing child pornography.

Court records say Maj. Jason Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta, where he held a top-secret security clearance.

Federal court records unsealed Monday say an FBI agent monitoring an online app engaged with a man sharing nude photos of a teenage girl.

Authorities say the man discussed plans to drug the girl and have sex with her.

Investigators traced the IP address to Musgrove’s home.

Court records did not list an attorney for Musgrove.

An Army spokesman says commanders have suspended Musgrove’s security clearance.