Army says soldier killed in parachute training in Arizona

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — A soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona, Army officers said Wednesday.

U.S. Army Special Forces officials identified the dead soldier as Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, of Hope Mills, North Carolina.

Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, a spokesman at the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said no additional information would be released pending an investigation.

Freefalling is when parachutists jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes.

Eloy is about 55 (90 kilometers) south of Phoenix.