Army: Soldier dies in rifle training at Fort Jackson in SC

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, a U.S. Army recruit is instructed by a drill sergeant, right, during live-fire marksmanship training at Fort Jackson, S.C. A soldier at Fort Jackson has died from injuries sustained on the rifle training range, Army officials said. The soldier was an 18-year-old man from California, Fort Jackson spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully said in a news release. The soldier’s name has not been released. The soldier suffered the fatal injury Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, while training on the rifle range, Sully said in the release. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An Army soldier at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has died from injuries sustained on the rifle training range.

Fort Jackson spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully said the soldier suffered the fatal injury Thursday. No one else was injured.

The soldier was an 18-year-old man from California, Sully said. The soldier’s name has not been released.

He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. Military police are investigating the incident.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. offered his condolences to the soldier’s family and unit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories