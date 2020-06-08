As NC cases climb, Gov. Cooper warns of consequences of virus spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is warning the public about the consequences of the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s case and hospitalization numbers reach new highs.

North Carolina recorded the highest one-day increase in cases over the weekend, and the number of virus-related deaths now exceed 1,000.

Cooper said Monday that the reopening of the public schools in August could be in jeopardy if health precautions aren’t taken seriously.

Cooper and state health Secretary Mandy Cohen said people who have been in crowds should get tested.

That includes thousands that have been demonstrating since the death of George Floyd.