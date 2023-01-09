RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville man has won a $496,995 jackpot after buying a 10$ Fast Play ticket.

Stephen Hinson, of Asheville, bought his lucky Big Bucks Bingo ticket at Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue in Asheville on Jan. 2.

Hinson came in on Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $354,112.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Hinson made his purchase, it had just reached $496,995.

When Hinson bought the $10 ticket, he won 100% of the jackpot. On Monday, the Fast Play jackpot was $68,000 and growing.