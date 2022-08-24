COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge in South Carolina dropped an assault charge against a former Richland County deputy after the victim did not show up in court.

Kyle Oliver was fired from the sheriff’s department and charged in 2020 several months after he was seen on body camera footage yanking a woman to the ground by her hair.

Magistrate Phillip Newsom dropped a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge Tuesday when the victim did not show up in the courtroom, noting the woman’s lawyer in a civil lawsuit against the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was there.

Oliver’s lawyer also asked the judge to drop the charge saying the sheriff’s department did not follow rules to share evidence.

The woman had been arrested on a domestic violence charge in January. Handcuffed behind her back, she was banging her head against a wall when Oliver ran up, grabbed her by her hair and yanked her forward to the ground, according to the body camera footage.

Oliver filed an excessive force report shortly after the incident, but none of Oliver’s supervisors checked the body camera footage against his report until Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott received a tip eight months later. Lott fired Oliver after viewing the footage.

Lott promised to put in place new rules requiring supervisors to match such written reports with available video.

“We did the right thing by charging and arresting him,” Lott said in a statement after the charge was dismissed. “This does not change that what he did was wrong and there should be no doubt that I will continue to hold my deputies to a much higher standard.”