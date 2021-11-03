Atlanta Braves to host World Series Championship parade, celebration Friday

Atlanta Braves fans celebrates after their team won the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

ATLANTA, GA (WSPA) – The Atlanta Braves will host a World Series Championship parade and celebration Friday.

The parade route will begin at 12 p.m. at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel North up Peachtree to 10th Street.

The second phase of the parade will continue through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Braves Country is invited to line the parade route to cheer on their World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. Fans can also watch the parade and join the post-parade celebration and concert with Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-winning artists, Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park. The Braves encourage fans to arrive early.

Tickets will be free but must be reserved in advance. Tickets and parking passes for the celebration at Truist Park will be available Thursday at 1 p.m. at www.Braves.com/parade.

Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will receive early access to reserve their tickets, beginning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.

To ensure the safety of all guests, The Battery Atlanta will have limited capacity on Friday, November 5, during the celebration. Access for non-ticket holders will be granted on a first come, first served basis. The Braves strongly recommend pre-purchasing parking.