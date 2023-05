ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is responding to an active shooter situation that has left “multiple people injured” in Midtown.

No suspect is in custody at this time, though APD released multiple photos of the suspected shooter.

Officers are responding to a building on W Peachtree St. between 12th and 13th streets.

Anyone in the area is asked to shelter in place.



This story is developing.