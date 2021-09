HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh confirm that he will turn himself in to law enforcement on Thursday.

According to Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, a warrant was issued Wednesday for Murdaugh’s arrest on a charge of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Griffin said that Murdaugh plans to voluntarily turn himself in. A bond hearing is set for 4:00 p.m. at the Hampton County Magistrate Court.

