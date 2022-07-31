AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man is accused of recording people at his rental property without their knowledge.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Rhett Riviere, 68, of Aiken, was arrested Thursday on two counts of voyeurism.

Arrest warrants state that on or between April and June 2001, Riviere video recorded or filmed two people while they were in the bedroom and bathroom of a rental property located in Aiken.

SLED said this was done for the “purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person.”

Last year, Riviere was arrested and charged for a similar crime. That arrest warrant states in May 2019 Riviere knowingly video recorded or filmed a woman in the bedroom of a rental property.

During a bond hearing Thursday, Riviere was granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Attorneys representing some people who stayed at Riviere’s properties believe there could be more victims. Ryan Beasley represents three of Riviere’s alleged victims.

He said, “We got a court order to allow us to inspect those (seized) hard drivers and copy them. Our expert discovered 21,000 videos over a 20-year period. There were videos from his yacht, in these houses he owns and videos of people staying at these Air BnBs.”

Beasley said some of the videos they’ve reviewed are similar to the videos his clients were in.

We reached out to Riviere’s attorneys and haven’t heard back just yet.