FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a nude female body washed ashore on Folly Beach early Thursday morning.

Officials with Folly Beach Public Safety told News 2 that beach walkers discovered the body around 5:53 a.m. and reported it to law enforcement.

The body washed up on the shore near the 300 block of Ashley Avenue.

Police and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded and took possession of the body.

The coroner’s office is investigating.