NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities said, a man who streamed himself on social media taking a woman hostage and firing at officers has been arrested after he was shot by law enforcement.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 42-year-old Nathaniel Robert Meade was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at law enforcement.

Authorities searched for Meade for hours as he showed up in several places streaming himself on Facebook with a hostage in Aiken County.

Meade was struck by several bullets early Thursday morning during an overnight six-hour standoff involving the hostage, Aiken County Sheriff’s Department, North Augusta Public Safety and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Meade was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to deputies. He was later booked at the Charles B Webster Detention Center in Augusta, G.A. awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

Authorities said, the hostage managed to escape during the shootout and was not injured.

Officers were also not injured, according to SLED.

SLED said, officials are investigating the officer-involved shooting and no further information will be disclosed at this time.

This shooting is the 11th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina and the second involving the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office this year, according to SLED.