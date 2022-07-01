MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – A baby died after being left in a hot car in North Carolina by their father, according to police.

Around 12:23 p.m., members of the Mebane Police Department responded to the Armacell at 7412 Oakwood Street when they got a call reporting cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, CPR was being administered to an unresponsive 12-month-old. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, a news release said.

The father of the baby works at Armacell and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the baby was in the vehicle.

At this time, the identity of the baby and father have not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.