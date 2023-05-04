HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A beached whale was spotted Thursday near Myrtle Beach State Park.

The whale was spotted near Pirateland Camping Resort, which is south of the state park.

The sperm whale appeared to be smaller in size. The whale has died and crews lifted it into the back of a pickup truck with a backhoe.

Sperm whales can grow between 40 and 52 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They can live up to 60 years.

