Beech Mtn. skiers on lift sprayed by shattered snowmaking pipe

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Skiers were going up a lift on Beech Mountain when they were suddenly sprayed by a shattered snowmaking hydrant, Beech Mountain Resort officials confirmed with Fox 46 Charlotte Saturday.

A guest who was skiing accidentally struck a water and air hydrant during snowmaking operations on Friday. The hydrant was directly underneath a snow chair lift and as a result, several skiers on the lift were sprayed. Officials say members of the operations and safety teams immediately responded to unload the lift and drain the system safely.

Avery County EMS transported two patients to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Airport will have a ‘5G buffer zone’ ahead of service launch, FAA says

Operations returned to a normal schedule on Saturday.