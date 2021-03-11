Beer delivery, curbside alcohol pickup bills pass SC House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has given key approval to a pair of bills that make it easier to have beer and wine delivered to homes and to pick up alcoholic drinks with curbside service.

Both proposals were pushed after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the ways people go out to eat and shop.

One bill passed on a 84-27 vote allows beer and wine to be delivered to homes on the same day they are ordered.

The delivery driver would need to check and scan the buyer’s identification.

The second bill passed 99-14 allows restaurants to include alcohol when delivering meals as part of curbside pickup.

The bills will go to the Senate after one more routine vote.