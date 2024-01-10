BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been nearly 35 years since a 5-year-old Berkeley County boy went missing and was found dead days later inside the cabinet of a small family camper.

That child’s father and stepmother are now facing charges in connection with his death.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced Wednesday that Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Turner, who was formerly known as Pamela K. Turner, have been charged with murder in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Justin Turner.

FILE | Photo of Justin Turner

Turner went missing on the morning of March 3, 1989. Law enforcement and volunteers spent two days searching for the child until he was found by his father inside the camper.

HOW THE ARRESTS HAPPENED

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has a Cold Case Unit that reviews cases for new information or the application of new technology that may be successful in solving cases.

Turner’s case filed was reviewed in April 2021 for the possible application of new or unused technology. Deputies said physical evidence collected at the scene of the crime and the autopsy were reevaluated and submitted to forensic pathologists and the State Law Enforcement Division’s lab for analysis.

During the investigation into that cold case, detectives were able to charge Turner’s father, Victor, and stepmother, Megan, in the child’s murder.

“We have dedicated detectives who are committed to reviewing and investigating criminal cases where factors have prevented a timely resolution of justice,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “These detectives have worked hard to be sure that the life of Justin Lee Turner is remembered and that his murderers are brought to justice.”

The two were arrested at their home in Cross Hill, South Carolina by Berkeley County detectives with help from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

They were brought back to Berkeley County and are being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

TURNER’S DISAPPEARANCE

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) previously reported that Justin Turner had left his home on the morning of March 3, 1989, to catch the school bus at a neighbor’s house. It was based on information initially provided to the agency.

His stepmother, Pamela Turner (now known as Megan), was in the shower at the time and did not accompany him outside, the sheriff’s office said in 2019 when searching for new tips in the case. When she met the bus later that afternoon, the woman realized the boy was not on the bus, nor had he gone to school that day.

“The neighbor whom Justin was supposed to meet that morning had gone outside with her grandson to meet the bus but never saw Justin that morning,” said BCSO in 2019.

Turner never got on that bus. He was considered missing.

“Initially they provided information that he got on the school bus and went to school, but never got off the bus. That was not true. He never got on that bus. He never got on that bus because he was dead inside that house,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Lewis said looking at the scene it appeared that it was staged. He said there were many inconsistencies in the story and information, and what law enforcement was told when they first arrived and worked to piece the story together.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteers launched a search in Turner’s neighborhood. It did not yield any immediate results. But search crews remained determined to find the little boy.

During an early morning search two days after Turner’s disappearance, his father, Victor, discovered the child inside the family’s camper. “My son’s in there,” the man can be heard saying in WCBD archive footage.

The search came to an end. Justin was dead.

Then-Berkeley County Sheriff M.C. Cannon said that an accidental death was ruled out and the coroner’s office said at the time that an autopsy report revealed the boy was sexually assaulted and strangled to death. The case was ruled a homicide.

Justin Turner was killed and among the suspects were members of his own family.

“We haven’t ruled out anybody,” said Sheriff Cannon in the days that followed. “We’re taking a hard look at everybody and we’re just going from one to another. Every time we get a lead, we’re going to be knocking on the door.”

Investigators gathered around a television at WCBD’s studios in 1989 to view videotaped footage that was shot during the search and discovery of Turner’s body.

“The photographer for Channel 2 was constantly taking film and we’re here to view the film and see if there’s anything that we might have missed in person,” said BCSO Lt. Syndey Wrenn many years ago.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis told News 2 that the video indicates Victor knew where Justin was located because he went straight to him. “You have to make that determination for yourself. But that is what it appears to us,” he said.

Sheriff Lewis said that video was a key piece in the overall investigation and that the pair knew more than what they told the original detectives.

An affidavit shows Victor found Turner’s body “within seconds” of entering the camper during search efforts the morning of March 5, 1989.

“Rather than react to finding his son and personally checking for any indication of life whatsoever, the co-defendant instead backed out of the camper commenting, “He’s in there, my son is in there. Somebody’s hurt him,” the affidavit read.

Meanwhile, as the 1989 investigation continued, Justin’s parents became uncooperative with law enforcement.

The day after the couple took a polygraph test at SLED headquarters, they hired Charleston attorney Dale Cobb to represent them. Cobb refused to let the Turners speak with investigators.

“Our purpose for meeting is trying to work some workable solution with the attorneys so that we could finally eliminate the Turners from being possibly involved or anybody else for that matter,” Lt. Wrenn said at the time.

Cobb, in turn, alleged that the sheriff’s office was also withholding information. At the time, he said he had been trying for more than a week to get the autopsy results of Justin’s death and the search warrant used to collect evidence.

“I’m representing both of them and they consented to the search, and we haven’t gotten a copy of the search warrants yet,” he said.

When asked whether there was any evidence to indicate involvement by a person not living on the property, Lt. Wrenn said there was none.

Pamela Turner was initially arrested and charged but the case was dismissed without prejudice, allowing authorities to return to her as a suspect if they had enough evidence. Sheriff Lewis said she then changed her name and the couple moved to the Upstate.

“Nobody, that I’m aware of, from any of the family, has ever heard from them again,” said Sheriff Lewis. “Isn’t that strange- I never got one phone call. Not one phone call from his daddy or his stepmother “What are y’all doing about my son’s death?” Not one. What does that tell you?”

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Duane Lewis credited the work of investigators, forensics, and help from the State Law Enforcement Division who all worked on the case over the years.

“We know for a fact that Justin was strangled to death. There were ligature marks on his neck. We recovered what we believe to be evidence of the murder. We have a lot of forensic evidence. We got here because of new technology and forensic medicine.”

Sheriff Lewis said detectives were able to narrow down the time of death with contents from Justin’s stomach (a recent meal) that morning, along with statements that were made during the initial interview and initial on-scene investigation.

“We are able to use some forensic testing that was not previously available enabling them to tie in the murder weapon believed was used to strangle Justin to clothing and fabric on Justin’s clothing at the time of death,” he explained.

It appears, based on SLED’s forensic findings, that Justin could have been strangled by his collar.

Sheriff Lewis believes Turner was killed inside the house and carried to the camper.