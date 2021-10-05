Best corn mazes in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Corn mazes are staples in South Carolina as the autumn season brings mild weather and fun labyrinths in the beautiful rural farms and fields in the state.

Whether you live on the coast, midlands, or upstate in the mountains, here’s a list of fun corn mazes across the state to navigate:

West Farm Corn Maze – Moncks Corner, SC

The challenging 2.9-mile West Farm Corn Maze is located in Moncks Corner. The Waterfowl-themed maze was designed using the latest GPS technology and planted by MazePlay of Firth, Idaho. Visitors of this maze will have to rely on their best map-reading skills to make all checkpoints in this maze! There is also a smaller 0.4-mile maze for the little ones. Prices for the corn maze are not included in general admission. Prices for those ages 3-11 is $7 per person / $5 per person, per group of 20 or more, and ages 12+: $11 per person / $9 per person, per group of 20 or more.

Boone Hall Plantation and Garden – Mount Pleasant, SC

The historic Boone Hall Plantation is considered a playground for fall events. This year’s maze theme is “Certified SC Grown,” resembling the same badge that farmers display to show pride in South Carolina farming programs and support for the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. The eight acres are sure to give anyone a challenge. The maze is included in the $12 admission price.

Thompson Farms – Conway, SC

The 5.9 corn maze at Thompson Farm offers a unique challenge fun for all ages, especially on Friday nights. After picking a pumpkin from the patch, be sure to take on this challenging feat and stay awhile for more movies and fun by the fire pit.

McLeod Farms – McBee, SC

Those who have a green thumb, but also like to have a little fun are sure to enjoy the “Making it Grow” corn maze at McLeod Farms. As you make your way through the maze, you will be quizzed on fruits and vegetables to test your gardening knowledge, and you may even find your favorite homegrown foods. Admission is $10 (+tax) per person ages 10+, $8 (+tax) for ages 3-9, and children two and under are admitted free.

Little Cane Creek Farm – West Union, SC

The Giant Maze Quest Corn Maze at Little Cane Creek has twisting paths, trivia questions, and creative picture rubbings. The challenging maze encourages teamwork to get to the finish. Be sure to complete the word games and collect picture rubbings to become a maze master. Admission is $12 per person ages 11+, $8 per child ages 4-11, and children under three are admitted free with a paying adult.

Clinton Sease – Lexington, SC

This year, the Clinton Sease Farm is honoring first responders with its themed maze. The eight-acre maze is open late so don’t forget a flashlight! The admission price includes the maze in addition to unlimited hayrides, playground activities, and entry into the pumpkin patch. Admission is $14 per person ages 3+, and children 2 and under are admitted free.

Denver Downs – Anderson, SC

The family-owned Denver Downs Farms is home to the massive 12-acre maze in Anderson. The theme for 2021 is a celebration of bees and the production of honey. Throughout the 12-acre maze, families and friends will find 12 hidden checkpoints will trivia questions posted at each one. Want a true challenge? Scan the QR codes posted throughout the maze to see your completion time, top times are posted online throughout the season. Admission is $19 per person ages 3+, and $18 per person, per group of 25 or more.

Strawberry Hill – Chesnee, SC

The giant Cooley’s Corn Maze in Chesnee is known as the best way to celebrate fall in the mountains. The challenging corn maze is full of twists and turns. Visitors will also be given a sheet with questions and clues to help with navigating throughout the challenging labyrinth. Admission during the day is $9 per person ages 3+ and $12 per person during the night.