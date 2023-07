WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – President Biden is scheduled to visit West Columbia on Thursday.

He will give a speech at Flex LTD, a company that describes itself as a technology and supply chain partner for businesses.

The president has recently been focusing on the economy during his time in office, calling it “Bidenomics.”

This speech comes after South Carolina was scheduled to host the first 2024 Democratic Primary, moving ahead of Iowa.