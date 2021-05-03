Bill raising South Carolina marriage age to 18 takes 1st step in Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would end marriages for anyone under the age of 18 has taken its first step in the South Carolina Senate.

The state set the minimum age to marry at 16 two years ago, but Sen. Brad Hutto says it’s time to move the age to 18.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports a Senate subcommittee agreed, approving the bill Wednesday.

Hutto says 16- and 17-year-olds are not adults and it doesn’t make sense to allow them to get married.

Hutto says 5,400 children got married in South Carolina between 2000 and 2018, and the vast majority of those girls were 16 and 17.