COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — State lawmakers have given final approval to a bill they say would crack down on repeat violent offenders in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster and leadership in the General Assembly have said this issue was one of their top priorities to address this year. Legislation that would reform the state’s bail bond system is now headed to the governor’s desk.

Wednesday morning, a panel of lawmakers assigned with coming up with a compromise over H.3532 met to discuss proposed changes to the legislation.

“We still adhered to what we believe is the law of the land in the greatest country in the history of the world, that when we have a person they’re presumed innocent, but we do have a problem when we have someone that is out on bond and they commit another crime. So we’re attempting to address those issues,” said Sen. Gerald Malloy (D-Darlington).

The final version of the bill would make committing a violent crime while out on bond or pretrial release for a previous violent crime a separate crime in state law punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

The legislation reads: ‘It is unlawful for a person to commit a violent crime while under a bond order or other pretrial release order for a previous violent crime. If the person is convicted of the subsequent violent crime, and is thereafter convicted of a violation of this section, the person is guilty of a felony and must be imprisoned not more than five years.’

“Basically, the solicitor has a completely new indictment to get the additional five years,” said Malloy.

A new trial and jury would need to be assigned for this separate crime.

Under the bill, offenders who commit a violent crime or a felony offense with a firearm while out on bond for a similar offense would have that bond revoked and a circuit court judge would be required to decide how much bond, if any, should be granted.

The legislation also requires the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to establish electronic monitoring regulations in South Carolina.

The final version of the bill received unanimous support in the Senate. Some House Democrats voted against the bill on the House floor Wednesday.

Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland) expressed concerns with people who may ultimately be found not guilty of committing a violent crime.

“You all are upping what they do to get out on that bond, what penalty does government have for interfering in someone’s freedom and taking them away and locking them up?” he said.