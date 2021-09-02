Bipartisan North Carolina police reforms signed by Cooper

State News

by: GARY D. ROBERTSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Roy Cooper heads back after delivering a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Monday, Jun. 15, 2020, at the N.C. Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bipartisan police reform package has been signed into law by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Backers of the legislation signed Thursday say it will rid departments of derelict officers and give mental health assistance to others on the force.

Many items in the bill originate from a task force he commissioned following George Floyd’s murder, while law enforcement agencies and state House members also made recommendations.

Other task force recommendations that lack broad consensus were left out.

The new law creates databases designed to keep tabs on wayward officers and requires officers to intervene when they see colleagues use excessive force.

