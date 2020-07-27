Boat parade supporting President Trump in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A patriotic boat parade drew hundreds of President Trump supporters to the Intracoastal Waterway in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Crowds of boats decked out in red, white and blue cruised from The Boathouse to North Myrtle Beach, reigning support for America and the re-election of President Donald Trump.

“It’s the greatest country in the world and greatest people in the world,” supporter Mike Wilson said. “I would not live anywhere else,” his wife said.

With election day just 100 days away, Trump supporters proudly waved flags, blasted patriotic songs and participated in chants, such as “Four more years.”

Those in favor of re-electing the president said he needs to reach out to the people more to gain electoral votes.

“Part of the problem is, because of the virus, he can’t go out and make the speeches he normally does, and what he does is motivate people by what he says. He gets people to come around. Right now it’s too quiet for him,” Wilson said.

Some Democratic leaders and Biden supporters disagree with President Trump’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday’s Myrtle Beach supporters said navigating a novel coronavirus would be a challenge for anyone.

“There is no magic pill here. He’s doing his best. No matter who is running it there would be criticism, so I think he’s done an admirable job,” Wilson said.

People watched the boat parade from the docks while holding flags.