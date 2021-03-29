Body of 5-year-old recovered from NC river; search ongoing for dad

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews have recovered the body of a 5-year-old from the Neuse River Monday afternoon as the search continues for his father.

Monday marks day six of search efforts for the father and his 5-year-old son who went missing Wednesday night during a fishing trip at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area along U.S. 117.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 teams were out early Monday morning.

The body of Braylin Holman was located around 2 p.m. Monday, officials confirmed.

The search for the boy’s father, 38-year-old Sterling Holman, is still active.

Officials said the child was found during a “systematic search” for the two.

They were joined by boat teams from North Carolina Wildlife, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Emergency Services and Goldsboro Fire Department.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit also has a helicopter to help with the search.

According to Wayne County spokesman Joel Gillie, a call came in from someone who said they saw a father and son fishing from a dock.

The caller said they saw the child fall in and the father jumped in after him. They haven’t been seen since.

Family members tell CBS 17 they are not giving up hope. They also said they are thankful for the community’s support and the countless first responders who are searching for their loved ones.