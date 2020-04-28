Boeing to resume 787 operations in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing announced on Monday it will resume 787 operations at its facility in North Charleston with most teammates returning on May 3 or May 4.

Leaders say the return includes all operations that were temporarily suspended on April 8 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, Boeing managers will contact each teammate returning to work with report date and shift information. Those who are not contacted should not return to the site until contacted by their manager to do so.

Teammates who are able to work from home should continue to do so.

“The health and safety of our teammates, their families and our community is our shared priority,” said Brad Zaback, Boeing South Carolina site leader and 787 vice president and general manager. “Our approach to resumption of operations ensures we honor that priority by ensuring personal protective equipment is readily available and that all necessary safety measures are in place to resume essential work for our customers and prioritize the health and safety of our team. We have also taken the necessary steps to ensure a steady supply base for our operations.”

Senior leaders will return on Thursday, April 30, and managers will return on Friday, May 1, to prepare for the operations resumption.

Boeing teammates will return to work beginning with third shift on Sunday, May 3. First and second shift teammates will return to work on Monday, May 4.

Leaders say the company has taken extra precautions and instituted comprehensive procedures to combat the spread of the coronavirus and ensure the health and safety of teammates.

These measures include: