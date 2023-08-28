CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The boyfriend accused of killing Allisha Watts appeared in Montgomery County District Court Monday on murder charges.

Judge Thai Vang set no bond in this case. James Dunmore, 51, of Charlotte, will continue to be held at the Montgomery County Jail, the sheriff’s office announced.

Dunmore is accused of murdering his girlfriend, 39-year-old Allisha Watts. Dunmore was arrested last Thursday at his home in the University City area.

Watts’ remains were also found on Thursday, in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A massive search began after Watts, who is from Southern Pines, went missing in July. Family members criticized law enforcement for a slow response. Ultimately, her name was entered into a missing persons database.

“I can’t imagine how somebody could be so wicked and evil,” said Bridget Cotts, a friend of Watts’ family.

According to warrants, Dunmore made an apparent suicide attempt before troopers discovered him inside Watts’ missing vehicle at the Anson County DMV parking lot. He was reportedly treated at the hospital, but his whereabouts had been unknown since his arrest last week.

“We just have to do the very best we can and move forward and lift Ms. Watts’s name up,” a Montgomery County official said. “There will be a day of reckoning for this individual that was arrested.”

Dunmore’s next court date is set for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.