ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A bookkeeper was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Thursday for embezzling more than $1.35 million from his employer.

According to the Us Attorney’s Office Western District of North Carolina, Danny Dale Tremble, 49, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return and was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by three months of probation and will have to may more than $1.6 million in restitution to his former employer.

According to the attorney’s office, Tremble, while working as an accountant at Azalea Management and Leasing Inc., misused his access to company bank accounts to embezzle company money. He reportedly used the money to pay off personal credit cards and to cover lavish hotel stays, dining and shopping. He also bought a camper, boat, trailer, pickup truck and multiple firearms.

Court documents state Tremble never reported any of the embezzled income on his tax returns, costing the government $288,716.