Boozy bust: Driver pulled over with 20 jugs of ‘moonshine’

by: The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A speeding driver pulled over in North Carolina was found to be hauling 20 gallons (76 liters) of home-brewed liquor in plastic jugs, according to the State Highway Patrol.

When troopers pulled over the motorist about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Raleigh in Cumberland County, they discovered the driver was stowing a stash of “suspected moonshine” in the car, along with a gun, the agency said in a statement this week.

The state Alcohol Law Enforcement division seized the bootleg booze and launched an investigation, the highway patrol said.

The suspect was not identified and the agency did not say whether they were charged.

The homemade alcohol is known to be stronger than liquor manufactured by federal standards, and can also be potentially toxic. The product can fetch up to $50 per gallon (liter) in some places.

