Both Republican members of NC State Board of Elections resign

State News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The five-person North Carolina State Board of Elections is now down to three after both Republican members of the board resigned Wednesday night.

The NCSBE issued a statement regarding the resignation of David Black and Ken Raymond.

“We appreciate their service to the State Board, particularly the knowledge and perspective they provided from their years of service as members of the county boards of elections,” the statement said.

Ken Raymond resignation letter
David Black resignation letter

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories