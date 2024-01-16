MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A legendary heavyweight fighter, a beloved naturalist and outdoorsman and an early American patriot are headed to the South Carolina Hall of Fame in a ceremony scheduled in Myrtle Beach later this month.

Joe Frazier of Beaufort headlines the class. His rivalry with Muhammad Ali culminated included two of the sport’s most famous bouts: 1971’s “Fight of the Century” and the 1975 “Thrilla in Manila.”

Frazier, who died in 2011, is already a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Naturalist Rudy Mancke of Spartanburg is most widely recognized for hosting nature-focused programs on South Carolina Educational Television from 1978 to 2002. His contributions to environmental education and conservation included founding the South Carolina Association of Naturalists and serving as the Naturalist in Residence at the School of Earth, Ocean and Environment at the University of South Carolina. Mancke died in 2023.

Francis Salvador was the first Jewish person to die in combat during the Revolutionary War and the first person of Jewish faith elected to public office in the American colonies, representing the Ninety-Six District in South Carolina’s Provincial Congress.

The 2024 South Carolina Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. It is free and open to the public.