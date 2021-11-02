Bridgestone donates passenger van to Boys and Girls Club of Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Bridgestone Retail Operations donated a passenger van to the Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County.

The van was a surprise to the club’s children and families, according to officials. After a ceremony with officials from the Club and Bridgestone, the children were able to explore the new vehicle.

The donation is part of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures initiative, which has helped children and teens gain access to the Boys & Girls Club’s resources across the U.S. since 2015.

The new van will provide reliable transportation from school and other activities for the Club members.

Officials said this is addressing one of the biggest hurdles families face and giving more children and teens access to high-impact, out-of-school programming.

Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County is one of 12 Clubs nationwide to receive a grant from Bridgestone to purchase a new passenger van.