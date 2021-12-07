British company bringing future of transportation to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A British-based electronic vehicle company that announced expansion plans in Charlotte earlier this year has now announced it will establish an assembly plant in the Queen City.

“Arrival’s expansion is just a testament to what happens when a company picks the Charlotte-region to expand,” Charlotte Deputy Director of Economic Development Christina Thigpen said.

Since last year, the company has announced four locations across our region. Its new North America headquarters is located off South Tryon Street in South End. The company also has an up-and-coming microfactory in Rock Hill, South Carolina where electric buses will be manufactured.

Construction is underway in West Charlotte on another microfactory where staff will focus on electric vans.

The new location near the airport will produce high-voltage batteries.

The battery can be used in all of the company’s electric vehicles. Based in London, the company will have its U.S. headquarters in the Queen City. Arrival manufactures electric buses and vans and was founded in 2015.

“It’s the localized micro factories that reduce the need of transporting materials including our sustainable composite materials that can be reused, repaired and remanufactured,” Arrival CEO Mike Ableson said.

The module assembly plant will add 150 new jobs with an average salary of $54,700 and cost the company about $12 million for the new facility.

“This announcement speaks to the diversity of the industries that we can attract here, so beyond finance and tech, to advanced manufacturing to what Arrival is all about really speaks to how Charlotte’s diversifying its targeted industries,” Thigpen said.