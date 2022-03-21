COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The brother of a Black man shot to death by a deputy in South Carolina over the weekend says he begged the deputy not to shoot and warned of the man’s mental health issues beforehand.

Authorities say deputies were responding to a domestic violence call Saturday when when 34-year-old Irvin D. Moorer Charley advanced upon them with a wooden stake outside of a Columbia home.

Moorer Charley’s brother, Ivan Charley, told The Associated Press on Monday that Moorer Charley wasn’t a threat and deputies should have tried to subdue him in other ways.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has says the deputies were protecting themselves in a dangerous situation.