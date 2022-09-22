NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a school bus that crashed into a building and left several students injured earlier this week was cited with careless operation.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) released a collision report from the morning of a school bus crash on East Montage Avenue. Four out of eight elementary-age students on the bus were taken to local hospitals. A high school student was struck by the bus, and another was injured by debris.

According to the report, the driver was attempting to make a left turn from Luella Avenue onto E. Montague Avenue when the driver’s side rear tires struck the center concrete median, causing the bus to jolt.

The impact “caused the driver to become dislodged from the driver’s seat” and unable to maintain control. The report states that the bus then ran off the left side of the road, struck a student who was on the sidewalk, and then collided with the Neighbors Store.

First Student, who operates buses for Charleston County, told News 2 that the driver has been removed from service while they investigate what led to the crash.

“At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety of the students we transport. We are thankful no serious injuries are being reported right now, including to our driver. We are assisting local authorities with their investigation into what happened. Our driver has been removed from service as we also review the incident. Given this is an open investigation, we are unable to comment further,” said Jen Biddinger, corporate communications manager for First Student.

The bus driver was also injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Everyone was expected to be okay.