COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday after a car crashed into the Jimmy John’s Sandwiches restaurant in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department said the crash happened at 5910 Garners Ferry Road. The driver crashed into the store, backed out and fled the scene.

Jimmy Johns Crash (Source: Columbia PD)

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department later found the car parked near Decker Boulevard.

The car was towed and the driver was arrested, officers said. Police were told the motive stems from a conflict the driver had with someone who works at the restaurant.

Multiple charges are pending against the driver according to police.