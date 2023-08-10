FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds’ popular roller coaster Fury 325 has officially reopened to the public after an alarming break on the coaster discovered by a parkgoer caused a weeks-long shutdown.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Carowinds said Fury 325 reopened following repairs, testing, and a final inspection by the NC Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau.

“The return to operation marks the end of a comprehensive plan dedicated to ensuring the safety and operational readiness of the coaster,” Carowinds said on Thursday.

In late July, the North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed with Queen City News that they were notified of a ‘weld indication’ found on the coaster. The discovery came after Fury 325 had already been shut down due to a break that was found by a park-goer in late June.

Tests on Fury 325 began in mid-July after the broken support beam was replaced and a new one had been installed.

Carowinds said over the past several weeks, crews installed a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride manufacturer, ensuring alignment and fastening of the track and column connection.

“Working closely with B&M and our consultants, the team initiated a series of detailed tests to ensure the coaster’s safety and integrity. These included an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the ride experience,” Carowinds explained. “After that, we operated the ride for 500+ full cycles, performing tests and inspections to ensure the ride’s integrity throughout that period.”

B&M and a third-party testing firm conducted a final inspection before Fury 325 reopened.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening,” Carowinds said on Thursday.