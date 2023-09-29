MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2024 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach just got a little hotter!

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to town in June for the four-day festival, organizers announced on Friday.

Underwood joins Morgan Wallen as the second headliner performer announced for the festival. Wallen had been scheduled to perform at the 2023 festival but was forced to cancel several shows during the spring and summer because of a vocal trauma.

According to a bio on the CCMF website, Underwood has sold more than 85 million records worldwide. She has won more than 100 major music awards and has performed the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for 11 consecutive seasons.

More than 40 performers will take the stage during the festival, which is scheduled for June 6-9 in downtown Myrtle Beach. For ticket information, go to the CCMF website.