Charleston City Council passes mask mandate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Charleston City Council passed a resolution requiring people to wear face coverings when in public, with some exceptions. The resolution will take effect July 1 and remain for 60 days.

The vote was almost unanimous, with Harry Griffin being the lone “no” vote. He said that he was not going to impose any further requirements upon constituents until more investigation was done into the May 30 riots.

Mayor Tecklenburg said that the emphasis was on education, and law enforcement would not be the organization charged with enforcing the ordinance.

The City of Charleston Livability Code Enforcement Officers will be tasked with enforcing the order. First-time offenders will be warned; subsequent offenses will be subject to a $50.00 fine.

Businesses are not responsible for enforcing the order, but should post signage informing customers of the ordinance.

Face coverings are required for:

All persons entering any building open to the public in the City must wear a face covering while inside the establishment building

All restaurants, retail stores that include but are not limited to salons, barber shops,

grocery stores, pharmacies, or other buildings open to the public in the City must

require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face

interaction with the public

grocery stores, pharmacies, or other buildings open to the public in the City must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public While interacting with people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside

pickup, delivery, and service calls

pickup, delivery, and service calls While providing or utilizing public or commercial transportation, including tours

When walking in public where maintaining a distance of six (6) feet between other

members of public at all times is not possible

members of public at all times is not possible When participating in a permitted or allowable gathering

The following are exempt from the requirement: