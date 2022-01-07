Charleston Marathon canceled due to rise in COVID-19 cases, strain on emergency response teams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Marathon, which was scheduled to take place next week, has been cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the community.

Organizers said they came to the decision after consulting with all agencies affiliated with the event.

“The current and unprecedented surge in positive COVID-19 cases has left vital agencies understaffed and approaching their limit,” race organizers said. “Endangering our runners and our Charleston and North Charleston communities by stretching already thin emergency response resources is not something we are willing to do.”

Runners who have already registered for the January 15th event will have two options, either participating in a virtual race – and still receive your race swag – or receiving a race credit in the amount you paid.

That credit can be used for the 2023 event, or during another Capstone Races event of your choosing, including the 2022 Myrtle Beach Marathon.

For more information, please click here.