COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five adults were injured during a shooting early Sunday in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

In a Sunday afternoon statement, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg pinned the “senseless violence” on state gun laws that put “more illegal guns and more repeat violent offenders out on the streets.”

“We can and will continue to fight these problems here in Charleston. That’s our job, and we’re accountable,” Tecklenburg said in a statement. “But the hard truth is this: In South Carolina, only the state legislature has the authority to reform our laws with regard to illegal guns and repeat violent offenders. As a city, we’re literally prohibited from taking action in either area.”

The victims were being treated at local hospitals for gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old youth on firearms violation charges in connection with the shooting, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said in an email. The shooting occurred around 12:55 a.m.

The investigation is continuing.