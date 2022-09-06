CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston was again ranked a top city to retire in the United States, according to WalletHub study.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities in the U.S. through 46 key metrics of affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care to determine where each state ranked.

Charleston, S.C. tops the list at #1 as the best city to retire.

For a second year, Charleston ranked #1 in most fishing facilities per capita.

For 2022, Charleston received a score of 21 in affordability, 15 in activities, 75 in quality of life, and 48 in health care.

Charleston’s #1 ranking overtook Orlando, placed at #2 this year. Cincinnati was ranked #3, followed by

The following cities were ranked near the bottom:

Stockton, CA – #178

Ranco Cucamonga, CA – #179

San Bernardino, CA – #180

Newark, NJ – #181

Bridgeport, CT – #182

More details on the full study can be found here.