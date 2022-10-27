USA, North Carolina, Charlotte, elevated view of the city skyline from Route 74, dawn.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The city is expensive.

Not to mention, rising inflation and high-interest rates make it all the more difficult to afford basic necessities.

According to a new study by SmartAsset, calculated income needed to ‘comfortably’ afford rent in the 25 largest U.S. cities ranks Charlotte at 16.

The study broke down the average rent for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments; it provided the needed income to afford each one.

The average rent for a one-bedroom came to approximately $1,435, with the income needed rounding out to about $61,479.

The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is around $1,647, with the income needed at $70,582.

(Courtesy: SmartAsset)

The top five cities in the report were: