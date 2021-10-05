Charlotte man pleads guilty to wire fraud scheme involving Amazon

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Charlotte man pleaded guilty to wire fraud for a return scheme that cost Amazon more than $290,000.

Hudson Hamrick, 31, of Charlotte, defrauded Amazon of at least $290,000 from 2016-2020, according to the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of N.C, William Stetzer.

Hamrick would order expensive items through Amazon then obtain fraudulent refunds from the company by returning significantly cheaper or broken items, according to Stetzer.

Hamrick also admitted to defrauding Amazon by obtaining replacement products for items he falsely claimed to have been lost or damaged, and then keeping the new items or reselling them online.

Court documents show that Hamrick engaged in more than 300 fraudulent transactions that resulted in losses to Amazon of more than $290,000.

A sentencing date for Hamrick has not been set, however, the wire fraud charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.