Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduation for Cabarrus County Schools

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Since schools closed, high school seniors missed out on prom and the final quarter with their friends.

Each county across North Carolina had to figure out what to do for graduation. Cabarrus County Schools came up with something outside the box.

FOX 46 Charlotte has confirmed the Charlotte Motor Speedway will host ten high school graduations for Cabarrus County Schools on June 12-13.

The ceremonies will be drive-in and drive-thru with high school graduates receiving their diplomas from their principals at the race track’s finish line. The ceremony will be shown on the big screen at the race track.

“We are grateful to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for making their facility available to some of our graduating seniors to give them the opportunity to have an unforgettable graduation this year,” said Superintendent Johnson. “When we approached the speedway with this idea, they began work right away to make the speedway available and to plan an incredible graduation experience.”

Students will be asked to have only one vehicle per student, and family and friends will be asked to remain inside their cars.

MORE: NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

More than 2,300 high school seniors are set to graduate from Cabarrus County Schools.

“High school graduation is a rite of passage for teenagers and their families,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “These students have worked for years to get their diplomas, and they deserve to mark this milestone in a big way. We’re honored to engage our gigantic Speedway TV to help our neighbors create North Carolina’s first ever drive-in, drive-through graduation ceremony.”