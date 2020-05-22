Charlotte, North Carolina, is now the 15th largest US city

In this July 17, 2012 photo the skyline of Charlotte, N.C., is shown. Much was made about Charlotte emerging on the big stage when Democrats awarded their 2012 national convention to the city last year. But the tidy city of gleaming skyscrapers built with money during the flush years of banking is more in its middle age, trying to reinvent itself without cutting all the ties to its big cash past. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The city of Charlotte, North Carolina, is now the nation’s 15th most populous city, surpassing San Francisco.

Citing new census data, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that the city’s population jumped two spots in the past decade.

Charlotte’s population rose 19.9%. It was 731,400 in 2010 and 885,700 as of last July.

People have arrived in Charlotte from the northeastern United States and the west.

That boom has helped drive the city’s building frenzy. But it’s also been a factor in pushing up the cost of living. The city now suffers from a shortage of affordable homes.