MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a four-year-old child has died after falling from an apartment window over the weekend in Mount Pleasant.

Emergency crews responded to the Oyster Park Apartment complex around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday after receiving reports that a child had fallen from a fourth-floor apartment.

While police initially said the child was taken to an area hospital alive, they reported Monday that the child had since passed away.

A spokesman for the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the fall happened after the child leaned on the screen of an open window and fell to the ground.

The fall was ruled accidental. “Our hearts go out to the child’s family after this tragic incident,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant PD. “Our department will be available to assist the family during this difficult time.”

Victim advocates from the Mount Pleasant Police Department also responded to be with the family.