Child, 7, injured by gunfire at apartments in Bamberg Co.

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 7-year-old child was injured by gunfire at a South Carolina apartment complex.

Paramedics transported the child to a nearby hospital for treatment of “superficial injuries,” Bamberg Police Chief James Smoak told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg on Monday.

The shooting happened late Sunday at the Villa Apartments in Bamberg, located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Columbia.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents responded to assist with the investigation, said agency spokesman Tommy Crosby. State and local authorities did not immediately provide further details.

