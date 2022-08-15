BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County.

According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who had been run over by a lawn mower.

The child’s parents told deputies their son was playing in the yard while the grass was being cut when the accident happened.

In the report, the father told deputies that he was in the process of mowing the side yard when he noticed his son’s hand under the mower.

The child’s mother told deputies her son was playing in the yard and that he came “out of nowhere” when he was run over.

Deputies do not suspect foul play. The juvenile was airlifted to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for serious injuries to his left leg and hand.

The child’s parents wrote in a Facebook post that their son is doing well and is expected to be ok. Additional surgeries are expected.